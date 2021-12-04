Prince Harry sparks fury over plans of not returning to UK for Christmas

Prince Harry is facing the wrath of royal fans after it got clear that he does not plan on spending Christmas in the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to meet Queen Elizabeth, specially after her recent health scare, over the holidays.
Royal commentator Gwen Flamberg insisted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should visit as the Queen is "not getting any younger".
Flamberg told Us Weekly, "I wish that they would go for Christmas. The Queen's Christmas brunch is always a very big deal.
"I'm not quite sure if it will go off as it did before the pandemic because the pandemic is still going on.
"But let's just say, she's not getting any younger and I would hope they would spend ample time together," she added.
Flamberg's remarks came as royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said it would be a "great opportunity for some family healing."
Speaking to Express UK, Sacerdoti said, "I imagine that the Queen would like to have them there."
