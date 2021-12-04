Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Karan Johar ooze winter style for a night out in Delhi

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. The Gully Boy famed duo often share updates from the sets of their new film.

On Friday, the ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who returns as director with Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the lead actors, spending some chilling time in Delhi after shoot.

Sharing the pictures, the Koffee With Karan host wrote in the caption, “Rocky and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”

In the first few pictures, Alia and Ranveer can be seen striking different poses for the camera. Oozing the winter style vibes Ranveer and Karan are seen in tees with blazers. Alia, on the other hand, opted for a loose informal shirt for the late night hangout.

Soon after Karan dropped these gorgeous pictures, many of the trio’s friends and fans reacted to the post. the Raazi actress’ mom Soni Razdan called the pic, “Iconic.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, “All my favs” with a heart emoticon.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings Karan back to the director’s chair after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It has been written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.

Moreover, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is also working as an assistant director on the film. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.