Sources weigh in on Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans

Lyricist and songwriter Adele is gearing up for her first-ever Las Vegas residency which is set to kick off in 2022.
The entire event is lined up for the Colosseum inside Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel and will start on Friday January 21, 2022.
Tickets are yet to go on sale but many have been speculating a a sold-out show. Pre-sale registrations open from 6am PST on December 1st.
There have also been a lot of rumors about the upcoming event by Daily Mail sources and one of them revealed,“Adele has very recently been talking to musicians that she has worked with before to gauge their availability, to see whether they could be in Vegas for the gigs.”
