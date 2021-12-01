‘Brahmastra’ director shares new BTS snaps featuring Alia, Ranbir

Ayan Mukerji shared new glimpses at the film’s star cast on set on Wednesday

Days after sharing BTS pics from his mega-starrer Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukerji shared new glimpses at the film’s star cast on set, reported Pinkvilla.

Mukerji, who earlier shared pictures of the cast on set with the caption, “Flashes of Time”, returned to the app on Wednesday to give a closer glimpse at his film set.

Uploading photos of actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy on set, Ayan captioned this series, “Flashes of Time (2)!”

One photo shows Alia and Ranbir deep in discussion with their director, while other snaps show Ayan intensely directing Amitabh and Nagarjuna.

Perhaps the most striking photo is Mouni’s, who is seen as a black silhouette against a red sky.

