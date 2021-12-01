Britney Spears gets candid on 'healing' from conservatorship

Britney Spears has shared that she needs time to heal after surpassing a very difficult time of her life.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that as her "word of the week" was "intention" over the fact that she wants to get her life on track after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

"My intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see me write … dance... cry … laugh … sing … or just speak!!!! They know I exist to be a good person …. period," she wrote.

"I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn't be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever."

"I fought for that an extremely long time. I'm grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing," she wrote. "Not therapy … but kind of healing that comes from within !!!!"

She added, "I have hope and the intention to do my best …. period !!!! That's all I have … intention !!!!"

