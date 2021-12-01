Tom Holland praises beau Zendaya's style sense: 'It's unreal'

British actor Tom Holland is all hearts for girlfriend and The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya's fashion choices.
The duo, that jointly appeared on the French show Quotidie on Tuesday, was shown a video montage of Zendaya's best fashion moments.
Zendaya, who was left blushing at the video end, was then praised by beau Tom.
"It's unreal though, it's amazing," he said with a smile. Before the host turned the conversation around to his fashion.
Earlier this year, Zendaya also won a historic Fashion Icon award at this year's CFDAs. To praise his ladylove, Tom turned to his Instagram to pen a congratulatory note.
"Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," he wrote next to a pic of Zendaya from the evening. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."
