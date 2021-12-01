Kareena Kapoor drops adorable photos of 'Mama's Boy' Taimur from day out

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is sharing adorable photos of son Taimur Ali Khan from his recent day out with friends.
The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram the same day to document her toddler playing around balloons and balls. Kareena shared an adorable collage of her little one having fun in an indoor play area. For his day out, Taimur had worn a grey hoodie paired with black pants.
"Mama's Boy," the 41-year-old captioned her son's post.
In another photo posted on her main feed, Kareena was spotted with all of her fellow moms posing in Hamelys. The group of mothers was also joined by actor Tusshar Kapoor, who paid a visit with his son.
Colman plays Susan Edwards, who has been on the run with her husband, for 15 years
The infamous documentary has been shunned by the royals and accused of making unfounded claims
The actress said she almost turned down her iconic role in 'White Lotus' because she thought she was too heavy
Khuda Aur Mohabbat rules YouTube's most watched videos in 2021
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the 99-year-old husband of Britain´s Queen Elizabeth II, dies on April 9.
Aamna Sharif, 39 made her acting debut with 'Kahiin to Hoga'