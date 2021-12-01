Kamal Haasan recovers from COVID-19, set to return to work

The news was shared by the Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where Haasan was hospitalised

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered from the virus, reported Pinkvilla.

The news was shared by the Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where the actor was hospitalised and receiving treatment, in a press release that read, “Kamal Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and he has fully recovered.”

However, the actor is to remain in isolation till December 3, after which, the hospital said “he will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021."

Haasan tested positive days after his return from the US, where he recently launched a new clothing line by the name of Kamal’s House of Khaddar.

The Chachi 420 actor took to Twitter on Monday, November 22, to confirm the diagnosis, saying, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination.”