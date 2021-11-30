Kangana Ranaut shares a hilarious farewell message for Twitter CEO

Kangana Ranaut was one of many social media users who bid farewell to Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey but her humour stole the spotlight.

The co-founder of the micro-blogging site stepped down from his post on Monday. After which, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Parag Agrawal, who is an Indian-origin executive, become the CEO.

While, Agrawal’s achievement was warmly celebrated by netizens, the Bollywood stars also extended their warm wishes.

Out of these acknowledgments, Ranauts’ stood out the most as she shared the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, “Bye Chacha Jack...”

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor also shared the news on her account while Anupam Kher opened up on the news in his tweet.

He wrote, “Its our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen !" (Translated into English)



