Tiffany Haddish, Common part ways after one year together

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no longer together as they have ended their romantic journey.
A source said the two are too busy in their lives to have a relationship.
According to a PEOPLE source, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."
The couple's split comes over a year after Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020.
“I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star said before confirming she was dating Common, 49.
“Yeah, we’re twins now,” she joked at the time of their similar shaved heads.
Their romance began on the sets of 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.
In September this year, Haddish revealed she would want Common to propose with an apartment building.
"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."
BTS performed their super-hit Butter live on-stage for the time ever and they did it in a style
Queen Elizabeth said, "The people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart"
MGK was joined by his 12-year-old daughter Casie while Fox had her three sons accompany them
Kim Kardashian wrote: “Cherish your life, Cherish your health, Cherish your family, Cherish your friends. For these...
Heirs of the famed Gucci family branded 'House of Gucci' as 'painful and insulting'
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will ring in 2022 together as hosts of the NBC New Year’s Eve special