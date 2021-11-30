Friends, family of Chadwick Boseman mark late actor's 45th birthday

Memories of Chadwick Boseman continues to live on.

Friends and family, on Monday, took to the late actor’s Instagram account to show some love on what would have been his 45th birthday.

They shared a photo of the Black Panther star on a hike in a black tank top and grey jeans with a backpack.

"While we’re all missing his incredible spirit today, we are grateful for the lessons and legacy he left behind," the post read.

"This day gave him to us- we will continue to celebrate him and take joy in all of the love you are sending his way. Happy heavenly birthday, Chad."

It is pertinent to mention that the actor passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

