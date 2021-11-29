Hrithik Roshan transforms his expensive villa into a picnic spot: See pic

Hrithik Roshan had made the most of his Sunday chilling with his cousin and niece by transforming his opulent villa into a picnic spot.

The 47-years-old actor has recently taken to Twitter to post a new photo of himself chilling with his niece Suranika and cousin Pashmina.

While spending a cool Sunday at his villa the actor shared the photo and captioned it, “Sunday-ing.”

In the photo, one can see the Krrish actor was seen lying on a mat clad in a green shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Pashmina dressed up in a black playsuit and pink sunglasses. Suranika also wore a black outfit and her hand was wrapped in bandages.



On the other hand, Surunika also shared the picture on her Instagram page as well and captioned it, “Pizza aftermath.”

Not just this she also posted pictures of the villa and Pashmina that show how they are spending time together and giving full picnic vibes.

She also replied when someone asked her the secret behind her ‘beautiful eyes’. “Roz raat ko rona (Crying to bed each night),” she said.

Have a look:



