Ananya Panday wows fans with captivating sight of LA harbour

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to wow her followers with a captivating view of Los Angeles harbour amid Liger filming.

The Student of the Year 2 star hit the blue waters in the middle of a sunny day as she geared up to shoot for her upcoming film.

The 23-year-old actor posted a couple of IG Stories detailing her visit to the harbour.

While one shot portrayed the yachts floating at the top of sea, the other one glimpsed into Panday’s ride on one of those boats.

Earlier this week, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star uploaded a few photographs on the photo-sharing platform in which she donned a bathrobe while posing for the camera in a car.

The actor captioned the post, ‘bathrobe in a car’ series (don’t ask why, I can’t explain)”

On the work front, Panday is also gearing up for another project, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.



Fans will also be able to spot the diva in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.