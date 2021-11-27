Twining alert! Patralekhaa got matching outfits for her furry friends on her wedding

Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralkehaa recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple’s wedding pictures took internet by storm as their fans and followers were left in total awe.

While Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding was one of the biggest highlight of this year, some more pictures from their dreamy wedding are making it to social media and melting fans’ hearts.

Today, a cute picture made it to the internet in which, the bride is seen holding her furry friend Gaga in her arms wearing a customized matching outfit just like her!

Designer Namita Alexander on her Instagram, shared a couple of pictures, in which Patralkehaa is wearing a red Sabyasachi saree and to match with her outfit, Gaga is clad in a pretty red coloured frock.

Sharing this picture Namita wrote, “This was a first. To match @patralekhaa Sabyasachi saree on her wedding day, I created a dress for her beloved dog Gaga. Gaga was a dream to work with and Co-operated during fittings and trials *woof woof.*”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness. While sharing their first photo as husband and wife, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."