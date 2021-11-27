Kim Kardashian focusing on the 'fun' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson are taking things slow before their decide to go on the next level.

A source told Us Weekly that dating the SNL star has been a nice change of pace for the 41-year-old diva.



“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” the insider said.

They continued: “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

Another source told the outlet: “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

Meanwhile, Kim's estranged husband and the father of her kids, Kanye West, is trying to get back together with the star. In a recent Thanksgiving public appearance, Kanye also pressed on the fact that God will reunite him and Kim.