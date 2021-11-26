Madonna blasts Instagram over 'sexist' move to remove sultry photos

Madonna has blasted Instagram for removing a photo of herself where she was exposing a part of her breast.
Taking to Instagram, the singer took to Instagram to repost the photos calling the social media platform sexist.
"I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my [expletive] was exposed," she captioned the post.
"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a [expletive],” she wrote.
"The part that nourishes the baby!”
BTS will hold four "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2
Anil Kapoor’s latest social media post from Germany has sparked concern from fans about his health
Shahveer Jafry heaps praises on wife Ayesha in loved-up photos
'Feeling very grateful for all the people in my life,' says Hailey Bieber
Salman Khan took blessings of an elderly woman and posed for pictures at 'Antim: The Final Truth screening'
Lawrence touched upon her new boundaries as she returns to public life