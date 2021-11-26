Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton spend first Thanksgiving after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.
The lovebirds celebrated the holiday around their kids on Thursday in Oklahoma, the same place where they tied the knot in July.
“It’s a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I’m really looking forward to it,” Stefani, 52, told “Entertainment Tonight” ahead of the holiday.
“We have a new house there. We have a new life there,” she added. “So it’s gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited.”
Turning to her Instagram later, Stefani shared a carousel of photos with her fans, counting her blessings.
"sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver," she captioned alongside the post.
Take a look:
