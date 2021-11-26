Anil Kapoor shares health update from Germany, ‘last day of treatment’

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor’s latest social media post from Germany has sparked concern from fans about his health.
The Nayak star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of himself on the snowy streets of Germany with the caption, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany!”
He went on to add, “On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!”
Fans in the comments section were left worried, with many leaving best wishes and prayers for the actor’s wellbeing.
However, according to Kapoor’s own revelation last year, he has been suffering from Achilles Tendinitis for over a decade, which was earlier fixed by Dr. Muller in Germany.
It seems like Kapoor’s ailment is back and we wish him all the best for his recovery!
