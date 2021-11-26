Vicky Kaushal to marry Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan on THIS date

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have grabbed all the limelight ever since rumours about their wedding surfaced on the internet.

As per Indian media outlet Pinkvilla’s latest reports, the lovebirds will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

A source close to the Sooryavanshi actress has revealed that the rumoured couple, who has been tight-lipped about their flourishing romance, will exchange vows on 9th December, in an evening Hindu wedding.

Their wedding festivities will begin from 7th, 8th December including events of Sangeet and Mehendi, respectively, in Rajasthan. Their close friends and family members will attend the couple’s big fat wedding, report said.

Previously, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai before their traditional wedding in Rajasthan. However, no official announcement has been made by the couple yet.

