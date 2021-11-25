Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan fulfills honour of bringing family on the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan fulfills honour of bringing the family on the show

Amitabh Bachchan honoured his pledge to bring daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to the KBC 13 hot seat as the show completes 1000 episodes.

Big B had previously been requested by the Sony Channel to "bring in the family on that famous and feared Hot Seat," which he accepted.

"Daughters are dearest to everybody," the actor wrote on Twitter after sharing a snapshot from the set of the hit quiz show.

These family ladies were invited to join in the celebration of the most popular show KBC on reaching 1000 episodes successfully.

Amitabh reflected on the milestone achieved by KBC. “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati was given its due importance, and the request by the channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous,” he wrote

Have a look:



