Swara Bhasker reveals she’s on the waiting list to adopt a child

Indian actress Swara Bhasker has revealed that she is ready to welcome a child through adoption, reported The Indian Express.

Swara, who has regularly been involved in caring for orphans, has reportedly signed up at the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ and is currently on the waiting list to adopt a child.

The Veere Di Wedding actor told Mid-Day, “I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things.”

“Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience."

Swara also said that her own parents are fully supportive of her decision.

“I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she shared.