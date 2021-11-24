Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa showcase epic bond in new pictures

Newly-wed couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are enjoying their honey period as they often share their adorable photos with the fans and that is quite evident in the recent picture.

Rajkummar dropped a new photo with his wife Patralekhaa from the wedding celebrations as the couple shared an epic bond with each other.

The much-in-love couple looked stunning in the picture as Rajkummar can be seen holding his wife close in his arms and smiling at each other.

The Newton actor is wearing a yellow ethnic outfit and Patralekhaa can be seen wearing a floral saree with a Louis Vuitton circle sling bag in tow.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness. While sharing their first photo as husband and wife, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."