Minal Khan Ahsan Mohsin Ikram exude infectious chemistry in new snap: See Photo

Actor Minal Khan is cherishing husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram with a PDA-filled photo.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old diva shared a mirror selfie with Ahsan as alongside a poetic caption for her better half.

"Look inside you’ll find a deeper love. The kind that only comes from high above," wrote Minal with the picture.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot in September before leaving for an elaborate honeymoon trip to Maldives. The lovebirds also recently celebrated Minal and twin sister Aiman Khan's private birthday bash.

