Aly Goni reacts to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas divorce rumours with hilarious meme

Indian TV star Aly Goni is sharing a Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra meme to take a hilarious dig at the couple's rumoured split.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Big Boss former contestant re-shared a picture from a fan page, featuring a collage of Nick's latest Instagram post and a still from South Indian actor Nagarjuna's movie Don No. 1 reading,"Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven't broken up)."

Gony's Instagram Story has ever since been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans into splits.

It all began when Priyanka Chopra removed last name Jonas from her Instagram username, prompting a rumour that she has split from her singer husband.