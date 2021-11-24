Akshay Kumar receives title of the ‘most uncomplicated actor’ by ‘Atrangi Re’ director

The upcoming Bollywood film, Atrangi Re’s director Aanand L Rai recently reflected on working with Akshay Kumar for the first time.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the film-maker said, “Akshay's honesty made me want to work with him again after this film. He's the most uncomplicated actor I've ever met.”

“He never tries to disguise himself. So, it's easy to understand and read him. For a director like me, that simplicity is very charming,” added the director.

The director who was on hiatus for almost three years also roped in Sara Ali Khan and a South Indian actor, Dhanush for the project.



The Tanu Weds Manu film-maker also talked about reuniting with Dhanush after Raanjhanaa.