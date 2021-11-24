Kangana Ranaut showed a victory sign after the mid-week motivation with Pilates

Kangana Ranaut is a fitness freak and religiously follows the workouts in order to stay healthy and fit.
This morning Kangana Ranaut gets papped and showed a victory sign after her healthy mid-week goals with Pilates.
The Tanu Weds Manu star looked active and charged up to take on the day and the remainder of the week after her rigorous Pilates class. The bold and blunt actress is often seen doing Yoga and other workouts to keep herself fit.
In the photos, Kangana is seen waving to the paps and showing a victory sign from quite a distance amid the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic. She is seen clad in a white tee with cool pair of sunglasses. Kangana’s hair was loosely tied up and she managed to look fresh after a mid-work workout.
All in all, the actress looks charged and gives positive morning vibes.
Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta celebrate 21 years of friendship, pose with daughter Saira
Alia Bhatt puts her Saturday to best use for 'healing' with Yoga
Shah Rukh Khan fears if his fans will leave him for Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in funny new ad
The warrants have been issued for their failure to appear before the court
Fans claim Brham Darya’s latest song ‘Mood Happy’ is a 'total copy' of Shani Arshad’s ‘Ki Jana’
Photographer Najam Mahmood’s photoshoot has caused outrage for recreating vitiligo on a model with makeup