Manisha Koirala is a big fan of Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala is a big fan of the new crop of actors in B-town, telling Pinkvilla that she finds Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s work “on par with the world standards”.
In a recent interview with the Indian publication, Koirala opened up about her favourite new-age actors, saying, “The younger generation is great…”
She then went on to list down names including Ranbir Kapoor who has some stellar roles to his credit, and relative newcomer Kartik Aryan.
However, she reserved the best of her compliments for Alia and Kangana, saying, “I see Alia Bhatt's work and I say wow. I feel she is way beyond what I would have done. Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen.”
Both Alia and Kangana have done several critically-acclaimed roles in recent years in films like Manikarnika, Thalaivi, Udta Punjab, and Highway.
