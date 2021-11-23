Sajal Aly flaunts her glamorous locks for 'Khel Khel Mein' promotions

Superstar Sajal Aly has left fans awestruck with her latest social media update.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting her film Khel Khel Mein, turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a thread of photos from a public appearance.

"Kahin nazar na lag jayeee…. Dear !" captioned Sajal alongside her photos, featuring the diva in brown locks paired with a black embroided outfit.

Sajal's post was quick to garner love from fans. "Sajal I love you so much your beauty," wrote one Instagram user.

"You are aoooo cutee sajlaaaa," added another. "Nazar na lagaya kissi kii,' added a third fan.

Take a look:







