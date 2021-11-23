Virat Kohli poses with a ‘cool’ cat during practice, Anushka Sharma reacts

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not only popular for his splendid batting skills and captaincy but also for his interesting social media posts.

The star cricketer, who often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life with his fans on different social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared two adorable pictures with a cat he met during his practice session.

The shared snaps were captured during the Indian team's practice session at the Cricket Club of India. Sharing the pictures, Virat, 33, wrote in the caption, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice.”

The star cricketer’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma also reacted on his latest post. She commented on the picture by saying, “Hello Billi (cat).”

The post gathered many reactions and is currently, going viral on the internet as well.

Earlier, Virat shared a selfie with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and called her his “rock.” In the picture, the couple wore matching white T-shirts as they posed for the camera.

Virat and Anushka made their relationship official in 2014. In December 2017, the couple tied the knot and in January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli.