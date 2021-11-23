Porsha William lays R. Kelly relationship bare in new memoir

Porsha William opened up about her traumatising relationship with R. Kelly.
In her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that the singer, who was found guilty for sex trafficking, said that he trapped her in a bedroom in his house and pressuring her to submit to him.
"I’ve already put myself in this position. This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to," she wrote of the ordeal.
"I had my own business, I had my own home. It was a mentality that has been conditioned over the years by men — that they are better than me. And I only have value if they say I have value. I think me being in that weakened mindset made me ready and available for him to be a predator, and seek me out.
"I was completely traumatized, completely confused about why this was now happening to me again as a grown woman.”
