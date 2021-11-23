Tiger Woods already 'making progress' after accident, excites fans

American professional golfer lefts fans floored after he shared a video of himself back at the gold course.
After meeting a serious car accident in Los Angeles, fans were worried about the record-breaking golfer's career in sports. The sportsman suffered open fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg
After almost six month, Woods has taken to his Twitter to share a video of him making a full swing with a short-iron on the practice range.
"Making progress." he captioned on the post.
Woods' video garnered close to 1.5m views within an hour of posting, exciting fans about the golfer's speedy recovery.
Take a look:
