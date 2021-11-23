Sandra Bullock responds to Keanu Reeves dating rumours

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves make an adorable on-screen couple but they are not a thing in reality as the Ocean's 8 actor put their dating rumours to rest.

As the Bird Box actor graced the Esquire magazine cover for December’s issue, Bullock also addressed if the stars ever ignited romance.

She said, “Nope. But who knows? Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated.”

“I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know,” said the 57-year-old actor.

Getting candid about her bond with The Matrix actor, Bullock expressed, "But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together.”

“And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being," she concluded.