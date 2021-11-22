 
Camila Cabello shares how covid-19 pandemic helped ease her mental health struggles

Camila Cabello candidly shared that she was overworked which affected her relationships and friendships

By Web Desk
November 22, 2021
Camila Cabello has candidly spoken up about her struggles with mental health and shared how the pandemic brought her some relief.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+, the Cuban-Mexican singer shared that her anxiety had taken a toll on her relationship, with now ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and her friendships.

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said of her time working with girl group Fifth Harmony.

"I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it.

"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."