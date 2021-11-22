Prince Charles urged to take on Queen's weight of royal engagements over frail health

Prince Charles is being urged to take on more weight of the Queen's royal work so that she can get rest.
The monarch had sparked concern after she was admitted to the hospital, for the first time in eight years, and suddenly pulled out of Remembrance Sunday due to a sprained back.
In addition, concerns deepened when photos of the Queen emerged where her hands looked distinctly purple.
A medical expert told Metro that the pigmentation could be from the cold or Raynaud’s phenomenon.
The medical expert said that "lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, [and] a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin" can result in hands turning purple.
As a result many have called for the Queen to hand over her duties to her son so that she can rest.
