Machine Gun Kelly takes special person to 2021 AMAs rather than Megan Fox

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made it apparent that they are always joined at the hip but not at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The Bloody Valentine crooner attended the 2021 AMAs with his daughter Casie, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, by his side.

It remains unclear why Megan was not present at the event considering that the power couple made their red-carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs.

The father-daughter duo wore killer outfits as they dressed in all-black.

The rockstar donned an embellished top with wide-leg pants along with a statement necklace and chunky boots.

Meanwhile, his daughter kept it classy in black dress with a matching bag.

Take a look:



