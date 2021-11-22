BTS says Coldplay’s Chris Martin gifted them the song 'My Universe'

K-Pop superstars BTS loved working with Coldplay, telling PEOPLE at the 2021 American Music Awards that Chris Martin gifted them their collaboration My Universe.
Before taking to the AMAs stage with the British group, the Korean septet shared how making the song with Coldplay was so ‘organic’ for them.
“The whole process was organic. Chris expressed this song as a gift for us. So he came out to Seoul to record together with us and the process was really natural and organic,” RM said.
The Butter singers also expressed excitement at performing for their American fans for the first time in two years, with RM saying, "These two years now have come full-circle, 360 degrees.
“It's really strange to hear the noise and face to face without masks. It means so much more because we're nominated today for artist of the year."
The group went home with the coveted Artist of the Year trophy at the awards.
