‘Bridgerton’ wraps production on season 2

'Bridgerton' creator Chris Van Dusen says filming for season 2 has wrapped up

Netflix’s mega-hit Bridgerton has wrapped up production on the much-awaited season two, with creator Chris Van Dusen confirming the same on November 20.

Chris took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the pack-up on season two with a picture of himself with the new leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

"That's a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year," he said, adding a special shout-out for his new protagonists.

"And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022."

Jonathan also took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap, sharing a photo of himself with Chris and Simone from the wrap party with the caption, “Series 2 complete. Heart full.”

The show was renewed for a second season in January, with Netflix giving it the green flag for seasons three and four in April.