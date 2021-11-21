Kareena Kapoor shares insights into her lazy sunday: See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a glimpse of her vibrant Sunday morning with family from her ancestral home on social media.



Kareena is one of the most active celebs on virtual platforms and never fails to update fans about her personal life.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star took to her Instagram stories and posted insights from her day and wrote, "My coffee.. but obviously not my book."

In the pictures, Kareena shared a picture of a large cup of coffee, that would give an active start to her morning.

The mug was placed on top of her husband Saif’s book.

For the unversed, the family returned to Mumbai after a brief family holiday on Friday as they were papped on the airport.