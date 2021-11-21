Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says ‘nothing objectionable’ found

Aryan Khan’s detailed bail order, issued by the Bombay High Court on October 28, was made public on Sunday, November 21.
According to The Indian Express, the court order clearly states there is “hardly any positive evidence” pointing to a drug conspiracy as suggested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier.
The bail order of Aryan and friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was made public on Sunday and also says that “nothing objectionable” was found in the WhatsApp chats recovered from their phones.
“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Rather the investigation carried out till this date suggests that Applicant/Accused nos. 1 & 2 (Aryan and Merchant respectively) were travelling independent of Applicant/Accused no. 3 (Dhamecha) and there was no meeting of minds on the aforesaid issue,” the court said.
Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were arrested by the NCB on October 2 at a cruise party, and granted bail on October 28 by Justice Nitin Sambre.
