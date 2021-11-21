Meghan Markle shares Thanksgiving plans with Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle is dishing details of her private and personal Thanksgiving this year.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in her latest interview, the Duchess of Sussex shared the list of things she wants to get done on the public holiday.

"I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice," shared Meghan.

DeGeneres, who also lives in Montecito, California joked, "What time should we show up?"

Meghan in an earlier blog also opened up about her passion for charity on the day.

"Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright," she wrote.

Meghan added, "This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong."