Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for 'genuinely' being happy for her freedom

Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for 'genuinely' being happy for conservatorship termination

American pop star Britney Spears is paying gratitude to singer Lady Gaga for sending her kinds words after conservatorship termination.

The 39-year-old singer, who is still adjusting to her newfound freedom after 13-years of living under her father's watch, turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday to pen a thank you note for the House of Gucci star.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” wrote Britney. “You made me cry !!!” Spears added. “I love you !!!"

The singer's response comes after Gaga shared a selfie in bed with the caption, “Love you @britneyspears Live your best life I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

