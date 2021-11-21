 
Sunday November 21, 2021
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glitzy pyjama party to celebrate wedding

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tied the knot this month in Chandigarh

By Web Desk
November 21, 2021
Bollywood lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa are celebrating their marriage with a glamorous pyjama party.

The couple, that tied the knot earlier this month in Chandigharh,was joined by a bunch of family members for a night full of fun and frolic.

In a bunch of photos that are going viral on the internet, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa was seen striking goofy poses  in a flashy photo booth. The newlywed bride sports a shimmery brown shirt  while The White Tiger star wears pulls up blue pyjamas.

In another video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are spotted embracing each other as they smile ear-to-ear.

Take a look: