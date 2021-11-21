Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet message on World Children’s Day

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared a sweet message on World Children’s Day.



In their message on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said, “Investing in a child is ultimately an investment in our future societal health and happiness.”

It further reads: “Today is World Children’s Day. Across the UK and right around the world there are thousands of charities working to support children and families; and inspirational young people leading the way on important causes, showing the vital role the next generation have in shaping the future.”

The Duchess is proud patron of many charities working with and for children in the UK.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton sent the royal fans into a frenzy after she posted an adorable new image on social media on World Children’s Day.