Meghan Markle accused of having ‘an agenda’ before marrying Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for “having an agenda” ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.



This claim’s been made by Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle for allegedly having a “kind of agenda” before her marriage to Prince Harry.

During her interview with the Daily Star, Ms Samantha was quoted saying, "It seems as though now you have to wonder was it just in case things don't work out or was there a clear agenda from the beginning to return."

"Whatever the case is, it was very deceitful to the Royals not to let them know that she had that in mind and that she wasn't really present and sincere in the moment.”

"In terms of ongoing duty with the Royal Family, especially in a marriage, I can see going into a marriage and thinking 'Well if the marriage doesn't work out, yeah, I've still got family and you know, I was trained in my career, I've still got my career' but to actually go into a marriage and say, 'You know what, I'm married now, that's the end of it, I'm giving up my career everything because this is now my commitment.”

"'I've made a commitment to my husband and to you know, the British royal family and the people of Great Britain'. I don't think you know, being there under a year in terms of royal duty is really executing a commitment.”

"It's not any due diligence, it's not a demonstration of loyalty or commitment, and to keep an attorney and manager in LA is really deceitful.”

Before concluding she added, "I had heard through the grapevine across the pond that the Queen wasn't made aware of that, you know, that and I would imagine that they were shocked when they found out because it shows an agenda perhaps."