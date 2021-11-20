Scarlett Johansson says he Disney lawsuit had a positive impact on Hollywood

The actress sued Disney in July claiming it had breached her contract

Scarlett Johansson opened up about the ramifications of the lawsuit she filed against Disney.



The Black Widow star, at the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, said the case had a positive outcome.



Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Johansson shared it "was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration."

"I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing," said Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo four months ago. She is also mom to daughter Rose, 7.

She continued, "In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it's made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood."

The actress sued Disney in July claiming it had breached her contract when it released this summer's blockbuster Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service at the same time that it was released in movie theatres.

"I have had some of the best times of my career working for both of those studios. I feel really excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family," she told the outlet.