Jennifer Lopez would love to tie the knot again, says insider

The couple, that reignited their romance after 17 years, are eager to get married/File footage

Jennifer Lopez has not given up on the institution of marriage just yet. The Latino singer would love to settle down again amid her romance with Ben Affleck.



The couple, that reignited their romance after 17 years, are eager to get married. According to Lopez herself, she would love to walk down the aisle soon.

“I don’t know, yeah, I guess,” she said when asked if she would consider heading down the aisle again, admitting she’s a “romantic” and always has been.

“I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100 percent," she told Today in an interview.

Lopez’s upcoming film Marry Me depicts her as a singer who’s been married multiple times, something which she can relate to personally.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes — I just don’t think about those things,” Lopez said.

“I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made mistakes and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor and as an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that," she added.