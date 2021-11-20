Kevin Hart jokes Paul Rudd got lucky with ‘sexiest man alive’ title

Kevin Hart quipped that there seemed to be no reason for Paul Rudd to be receiving the coveted title

Hollywood star Kevin Hart thinks he was more worthy of being crowned 'sexiest man alive' this year than Paul Rudd, who clinched the title this year around.

While speaking to Page Six during an interview, the actor quipped that there seemed to be no reason for the Ant-Man actor to be receiving the coveted title.

“It’s no reason why I shouldn’t have it. 2022 is a new year. It’s a new me. And I think it’s all about the sexy. I will get People’s Sexiest Man Alive. You can bet your [expletive] on that,” he shared.

“Paul Rudd, you got lucky. You know, you’re welcome. I did my campaign in Thailand. I think that’s the problem. Like I didn’t do it in the States. So I think in Thailand I’m definitely the Sexiest Man Alive. I did it in the wrong environment, so I’ll switch it up and I’ll make sure it’s in the States next time,” he said.

Moreover, speaking about his career, Hart said: “I think in a career it’s about doing the things that best serve you, your happiness, your wants, your needs. And in this case, it’s about progression. I’m just showing that I’ve gotten better. I’m showing that I’m capable of so much more.”