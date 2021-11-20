Jeremy Renner opens up about days of struggle before he catapulted to fame

Hollywood superstar Jeremy Renner is letting fans into his days of struggle prior to him making it big in Hollywood.
While chatting with Men’s Health, the Hawk Eye actor said he barely had the means to make ends meet before he got famous.
"I had no electricity, no gas, no hot water,” said Renner who was living in a studio apartment in Hollywood for over five years before his acting career stabilized.
He said that regardless of the challenges, he tried to make the best out of the situation because "if I sat and cried about it, which I probably did once or twice, it doesn't really move the needle. Changing and shifting your perspective — that's the only thing we have control of in perpetuity."
The actor revealed that his entire month’s food budget was no more than $10 as he would live off instant ramen.
"I always thought, At least I'm doing a job that I love. I'm glad I'm not doing a job just for a paycheck. That'd be [expletive] miserable. And most people are."
