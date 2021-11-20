Advocacy group Time's Up to be 'rebuilt' after findings of missteps

LOS ANGELES: Time's Up, the group founded in Hollywood almost four years ago amid an outcry over sexual harassment, said on Friday it would undergo a "major reset" after a report found confusion about its mission, poor communication and other missteps.
The move follows public criticism about the group's close ties to politicians and confusion over its mission. A report commissioned by Times Up, and released on Friday, confirmed "missteps," said Time's Up board Chair Gabrielle Sulzberger.
"This is a needed reset, not a retreat," Sulzberger said.
A Time's Up statement said "the structure, strategy and staff of the group will be rebuilt from the ground up," and interim President and Chief Executive Monifa Bandele will step down at year's end.
Three people will remain on a transition team to create "a more focused, transparent, and inclusive organization," the statement said.
Time's Up was founded in 2018 and supported by Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Ashley Judd. - Reuters
