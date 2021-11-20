Lizzo rejects title of body positivity advocate: ‘I’m neutral’

Singer and songwriter Lizzo recently shared her thoughts regarding the body positivity movement and even dropped her shocking stance on the matter.

The singer shared her views while speaking to Essence Magazineand was even quoted saying, “It’s exhausting.”

Lizzo also went on to admit that she feels the idea of positive or negative connotations to self-image create a not-so-normal viewpoint on the matter.

“And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies,” she admitted.

This is not the first time Lizzo has been vocal about her thoughts. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she also admitted, “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body-positive.’”

“No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”